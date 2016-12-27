Two Suttur Mutt elephants handed over to Forest Department

more-in

Two elephants belonging to the Suttur Mutt were handed over to the Forest Department here on Monday and have now been shifted to the Chamundi Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre on the outskirts of the city. The authorities took possession of the elephants — Drona and Champa — at a brief ceremony organised on the Mutt premises close to the Chamundi foothills here.

Both Drona and Champa — which are about 5 to 6 years old — were brought from the Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru about three years ago in exchange for Maasthi and Lakshmi that were raised at the mutt. While Maasthi was shifted to the Tithimathi elephant camp in Kodagu district, Lakshmi was retained at Bannerghatta.

Maasthi was exchanged as it had developed an aggressive temperament and had run amok on a couple of occasions and a report by the local Deputy Conservator of Forests had indicated that it was prudent to retain Maasthi at the camp as even the Forest Department mahouts had a tough time in controlling it.

However, the Central Zoo Authority objected to the exchange of zoo animals without its permission as per the protocol. Hence, it directed the officials concerned here to rescind the arrangements and take possession of Drona and Champa . It also directed that Maasthi and Lakshmi be returned to the Mutt as per the original arrangement.

Executive Director of Mysore Zoo Kamala Karikalan said there is provision under the law for private institutions to maintain elephants provided there was licence and ownership certificate issued by the Forest Department.

However, the Suttur Mutt volunteered to hand over Drona and Champa and forfeited their ownership over Maasthi and Lakshmi, she said. Both the elephants were shifted to the Chamundi Animal Rescue Centre at Koorgalli and will not be displayed for the public.

At the handing over ceremony, Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami said it was with a heavy heart that they were handing over the two elephants and wanted it to lead a healthy life in their natural surroundings with other elephants.

Ms. Karikalan said CZA has banned the display of Asian Elephants in most zoos across the country and the Mysuru Zoo was an exception in view of the excellent facilities here. However, there is a directive not to display more than five elephants while the Zoo has eight elephants in its collection. This is in addition to Drona and Champa.

“So three more elephants will be shifted to the rehabilitation centre after enriching the facilities there,” she added.