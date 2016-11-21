Karnataka

Two MES MLAs try to speak in Marathi

Demand official documents in Marathi

Two Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) MLAs created a scene in the Assembly on Monday by demanding that the official documents in the House should be made available in Marathi for them.

MES members Arvind Patil and Sambaji Patil, who hail from Belagavi district, made such a demand in Marathi.

This angered the members who, cutting across party affiliations, turned down their request and also asked them to desist from making such a demand.

The members, who sported saffron coloured turbans, took exception to this and staged a walkout.

