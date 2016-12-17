Tusker electrocuted near Bengaluru

Shocking turn: A 50-year-old tusker was electrocuted when it accidentally came in contact with live power cables of an illegally electrified fence at an agricultural land at Madegowdana Doddi of Ramanagaram district on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday.

more-in

A 50-year-old tusker was electrocuted when it accidentally came in contact with live power cables of an illegally electrified fence at an agricultural land at Madegowdana Doddi, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Friday. The incident took place around 15 km from the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP), the Sathanur police said.

Illegal fence

A farmer, identified as Nagesh, had illegally erected a wire-fence and drawn power from a electric pole nearby to ward off wild animals to protect his paddy crops grown over 5 acres of land.

The elephant attempted entering the field at Madegowdana Doddi, of Kanakapura taluk, at 3.30 a.m. It was electrocuted when it came in contact with the fence, the Sathanur police said.

The elephant might have ventured into the field from Bannerghatta, Halagur-Dhanagur or Savanadurga forest ranges, sources from the Forest Department said.

Senior Forest, Police and Revenue officials inspected the animal. An autopsy was conducted and the elephant was buried at the spot later, after its tusks were removed.

The Sathanur police have registered a case against the accused farmer.

Special drive

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) officials said they would launch a special drive against landlords who illegally erect electric fencing in the region to protect their fields from wild animals.