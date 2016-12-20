Tumour removed through Whipple’s surgery

New lease of life: Sharanamma (fourth from right) along with surgeon Sharanabasappa Hatti and his team in Kalaburagi.

A team of doctors of Chirayu Hospital here successfully removed the tumour and lesions in the pancreas of a 55-year-old patient through Whipple’s surgery.

Sharanamma from Sirnur village in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district was diagnosed with cancer in the pancreas in the preliminary stage and was admitted to the hospital a few weeks ago. A team of doctors led by cancer surgeon Sharanabasappa Hatti decided to remove the cancerous portion affecting the pancreas through Whipple’s surgery.

Dr. Hatti, who had been trained in Manipal Hospital at Bengaluru and Inlaks Hospital in Pune performed the eight-hour-long surgery. The patient, a poor agricultural labourer, responded well to the postoperative care and chemotherapy which followed to eradicate unseen foci of the cancer and has been discharged.

The hospital authorities said that the surgery was done completely cashless under the Vajpayee Arogyashree Scheme for the Below Poverty Level population. The expenditure of the surgery will be borne by the government. The hospital has not charged fee for the diagnostic facilities. Under the Arogyashree programme, the diagnostic expenses is to be borne by the patient.