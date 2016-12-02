Trin Trin begins its trial run

more-in

India’s first public bicycle sharing system to be launched in Mysuru after the one-month test run

The trial run of Trin Trin, India’s first public bicycle sharing system, got off to a quiet start in Mysuru on Thursday.

The month-long trial run, which began on December 1, involves use of about 50 bicycles from six docking stations initially by the staff of Green Wheel Ride, a Mysuru-based enterprise implementing the project, and later by officials of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and other government agencies.

After the trial run, Trin Trin will be commercially launched with 450 bicycles across 48 docking stations in the city, Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep told The Hindu. The trial run is expected to help authorities iron out any ticklish issues that might surface during implementation of the project.

Mr. Randeep described Trin Trin as an attempt to promote non-motorised transport, which in turn is expected to scale down environmental and road traffic hazards that had become the bane of urban life in the country.

The system involves borrowing bicycles owned by the government agencies by local residents or tourists on a rental basis from any docking station across the city and returning it after a ride to any convenient docking station.

Though most of the 48 docking stations are ready, Mr. Randeep said the month-long trial run involving six docking stations was part of the agreement between the vendor and the Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT), which is the State-level monitoring agency for implementation of the public bicycle sharing system in Mysuru.

The docking stations in the trial run include the ones at MCC Zone 2 office (in Jayanagar), RTO Circle, Lingaiah Circle, Tennis court (next to Mysuru law court complex), Srinivasa Circle (silk factory), and JSS College on Ooty Road.

With the bicycle borrowing and returning procedure automated, DULT special officer Murali Krishna, who is overlooking the implementation of the scheme, said the docking stations will be largely unmanned. But, CCTV cameras will be fixed at all docking stations.

Sagar S.M. of Green Wheel Ride said the number of docking stations and bicycles will increase as the trial run progresses.

“Presently, we are bringing the vehicles with us to the docking stations and taking them back. We will not be leaving them behind till the CCTV feed stabilises,” he said. “Towards the last leg of the trial, we will be inviting the public to use the bicycles,” he added.

The registrations for the scheme will be open only after the trial is completed and the road to implementation becomes smooth. Each docking station is expected to start off with 12, 18 or 30 bicycles, depending on the anticipated demand.

Out of the 450 bicycles, a total of 30 geared bicycles will be deployed for use from the foot of Chamundi Hills to the summit.