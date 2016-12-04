Tricycles distributed to persons with disabilities

more-in

Distribution of tricycles and other aids and sports-meet marked the observation of International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Ballari and Koppal on Saturday.

In Ballari, H.R. Srinivas, Principal District and Session Judge, who inaugurated the event, underlined the need for the public not to show compassion but to instil confidence among the disabled.

“Disability is not a curse but an accident. People, instead of showing compassion, should help them to live with self confidence,” he said assuring all legal assistance approaching the district Legal Service Authority.

Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner, while stating that the government was extending special care and assistance to persons with disabilities and a survey was currently on based on the report all steps would be taken to implement the various welfare schemes. K.V.Rajendra, Chief Executive officer Zilla Panchayat, said that the government had formed a separate department to take care of the persons with disabilities.

Mayor Jayalalita, J.S. Anjaneyalu, Chairman Ballari Urban Development Authority, Babu Kaladgi, Deputy Director Women and Child Development, were among other prominent persons present.

At Koppal, Rudresh Ghali, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said that persons with disabilities could overcome their hurdle to achieve in their life if they developed self confidence.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that several persons with disabilities have achieved in various spheres and had become a source of information to normal people and wanted them to make use of the government welfare schemes.

He also inaugurated a sports event for the persons with disabilities.

Pratap Navali Hiremath, President of Association of disabled, was among others to attend the function.