Tribal eviction: Government committed to rehabilitation, says Mysuru MP

more-in

The Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said here on Monday that tribal families evicted from Diddalli in Devamachi Reserve Forests in Kodagu — which comes under the Mysuru Parliamentary constituency — will be suitably rehabilitated, but ruled out the possibility of their resettlement at the same place as being demanded by the activists.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Simha said the Government was aware of the problem plaguing the tribals and was committed to addressing them, but the law of the land does not provide for their resettlement inside the forests. “Even the court will take strong objections to any violation as Devamachi was declared a reserve forest way back in 1891,” he added.

“But there is adequate land for the construction of houses and resettlement of the tribes in the region and the Government has identified nearly 253 acres of land in Somwarpet and 53 acres in near Dubare where the resettlement plans can be implemented,” said the MP.

The tribal rights will be met under the Tribal Sub Plan, under which they can be provided with housing besides other amenities and 3 acres of land. Even the scheduled caste groups living in the vicinity could be rehabilitated under the Ambedkar Abhivridhhi Nigam, according to Mr. Simha.

However, he hinted that not all protesters at Diddalli were locals and there could be outsiders from coffee estates as well who had pitched their camp under enticement that they are eligible for 3 acres of land under the law. The MP said as per the statistics maintained by the State Government, 2703 applications were received for rehabilitation from scheduled tribes under the forest rights act of which 1,467 applications had been processed and deeds distributed, while 1174 applications were rejected.

He said Diddalli issue was not an overnight development and as per available information, some of the tribes were misled into believing that they are eligible for 3 acres of land which resulted in mass encampment in the reserve forests about 6 months ago. “The forest department personnel brought it to the notice of the administration and sought their permission to get them vacated as per the law, but it was put off due to certain reasons. Even Forest Minister Ramanath Rai is aware of the problem and the genuine demands of the effected people will be met,” said the MP.