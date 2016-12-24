Transfers of officials affecting development works in Bidar

more-in

Unstable tenures of senior officials resulting from frequent transfers are affecting development works in Bidar district.

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari’s transfer before he completed a two-year term has brought this issue into focus again. This order comes within three weeks of the transfer of Pawan Kumar Malpati, Chief Executive Officer of the Bidar Zilla Panchayat, who was sent away before one year. Assistant Commissioner Venkat Raja was promoted and transferred two days ago. Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Reddy was transferred in January this year.

This has been a trend in recent years. As many as seven deputy commissioners have been transferred in the last 10 years, each officer getting an average of 17 months. Zilla panchayat CEOs have got even shorter terms. The rural development body has got 11 CEOs in 10 years, the average tenure of an officer being less than a year.

Concerned citizens allege political motives behind these transfers. “Ministers and legislators want officers who listen to them. They don’t tolerate officers who taken independent decisions based on laws and regulations. Leaders surround themselves with yes men and the district suffers,” says Vaijanath Suryavanshi, activist and writer.

Mr. Tewari’s transfer has earned the ire of some organisations. Mr. Tewari had taken up dredging of 130 tanks and 110 tanks in this summer. He sent proposals to promote tourism in Bidar and develop the district under Union government schemes like AMRUT. The Centre has approved the proposal under AMRUT and is seriously considering proposals under HRIDAY and Swadesh Darshan, according to Mr. Tewari. Bidar became the first town to start a Jan Aushadhi centre. He took up the identification, cleaning and development of the medieval era under ground drinking water canals in Bidar, called ‘surang bavis’.

The district administration’s work of taking up mass plantation under the Koti Vruksha scheme and initiatives to link rural godowns to NCDEX through e-marketing networks, had gained kudos by the public. Other works like developing parks in Bidar city and setting up the Mahamud Gawan heritage centre are on. Mr. Tewari’s insistence on shifting the district office complex to the Mamankeri mountains and demolishing buildings violating building norms, however, attracted controversies.

According to a report submitted by the district administration to the State government, 10,000 vacancies that include 650 posts of drawing officers, including group ‘A’ and group ‘B’ posts. There are only three senior KAS officers, against six vacancies. Leaders like Anil Beldar of the Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samiti have been demanding filling of 1.2 lakh vacancies in the Hyderabad Karnataka region