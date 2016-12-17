Traffic disrupted on Bengaluru-Chennai highway

more-in

Water activists stage road blockade

Traffic on the Bengaluru-Chennai highway was disrupted for about an hour on Saturday as water activists staged a road blockade on the outskirts of Kolar on NH 75.

A number of activists from various organisations took out a bike rally and then came in a padayatra and gathered on NH 75, causing hurdle to movement of vehicles.

The stir was taken up as part of a dharna being held under the auspices of Shashwata Neeravari Horata Samiti. The dharna entered the 189th day on Saturday.

As a result of the agitation, hundreds of vehicles going towards Bengaluru and Chennai were stranded on the road. For some time vehicles were diverted towards Vakkaleri to ease the traffic jam. The police had a tough time convincing the agitators to withdraw the stir. They relented after 45 minutes.