Trade and commerce expo from December 2 in Hubballi

Incomex-2016 event chairman M.V. Karamari briefing presspersons about the arrangements for the industry and commerce exhibition to be held in Hubballi. KCCI president Ramesh Patil and other office bearers are seen.

Germany is the partner country for the event hosted by KCCI

Over 400 major and minor industries from across the country are expected to participate in the quadrennial event INCOMEX-2016 being held in Hubballi from December 2 to 6.

Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), a representative body of industrialists and businessmen from across the districts of northern Karnataka, is hosting the event at the Multipurpose Exhibition Centre at Amaragol APMC Yard off the old National Highway between Hubballi and Dharwad. KCCI has a membership of 150 different trade bodies and 2,500 members.

KCCI president Ramesh Patil told presspersons here on Monday that the fifth edition of INCOMEX would have a delegation from Germany also participating in it apart from industrialists and businessmen from across the country. Federal Republic of Germany is partner company for the expo this year.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the Industry and Commerce Exhibition on December 3 at 4 p.m. and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman will be the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony in which the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and others are expected to participate.

Mr. Patil said that the exhibition would begin with a seminar dedicated to the farm sector on December 2 and Minister for Agriculture Krishna Byre Gowda would participate in it.

On the same day there would be another seminar on Goods and Services Tax (GST) which was being held in association with FKCCI, he said.

The exhibition would have space for Central schemes such as Startup India, Standup India, Make in India and Skill India. Central defence organisations such as HAL and BHEL, and Indian Railways, NWKRTC and several engineering, automobile industries would take part in the exhibition, he said.

Chairman of INCOMEX M.V. Karamari, vice-presidents S.G. Kemtur and Shivashankar Moogabast, honorary secretary Siddeshwar Kammar and other office-bearers gave details of the exhibition and the arrangements made so far. Mr. Karamari said that 14 startups from Hubballi would have their stalls in the exhibition.

To a query, Mr. Patil said that although an assistance of Rs. 4 crore was sought for the event, they had received just Rs. 30 lakh from the government and they were trying to mobilise the balance through sponsors.