Town Hall works: MCC contemplating termination notice to contractor

The renovation and redevelopment of the town hall and its premises in the city may come to nought with the authorities contemplating a termination notice to the contractor for failing to adhere to the stipulated deadlines.

But the issue is also fraught with legal ramifications as the contractor is bound to approach the court citing non-payment of dues for the works completed which may further delay the project. The renovation of Town Hall included construction of a parking terminal at the basement for nearly 200 four wheelers and about 1,000 two-wheelers.

Taken up with funding under the Chief Minister’s special grant of Rs.100 crore with additional funding under the JNNURM, the project entailed an expenditure of nearly Rs. 18.28 crore.

The project deadline was April 29, 2012 and more than four years later not only is it incomplete but the works have come to a standstill since September. Mayor Ravi and MCC officials, who inspected the site recently, decided to issue a termination notice to the Hyderabad-based contractor for his failure to adhere to the project deadline and lagging behind schedule.

Mr. Ravi said that only 62 per cent of the basement parking works have been completed and hence has sought the immediate abrogation of the contract and calling for fresh tenders for the remaining 40 per cent of the works.

But senior officials in the MCC admitted in private that this was bound to result in legal ramifications as the contractor will approach the court. “He is already claiming compensation for delayed payments and citing a loss,” said the official. Besides, termination is a long-drawn process and the MCC was set to issue the final notice to the contractors before nullifying the agreement. “But it is bound to take at least another two months,” said the official.

Works pertaining to construction of an amphitheatre at a cost of nearly Rs. 2.62 crore was also awarded to the same contractor and even this is behind schedule by four years and there is no work in progress.