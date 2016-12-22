Tourists can buy entry tickets to palace online from February

The palace will become the second major tourist destination here after the Mysuru zoo to introduce cashless ticketing. | Photo Credit: ARRANGED

Tourists need not worry about cash for buying entry tickets to the Mysuru palace.

Palace ticketing will go cashless from February, announced Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, who is also the executive officer of the Mysore Palace Board.

Mr. Randeep also said the Point of Sale (PoS) machines will also be introduced shortly for swiping debit or credit cards for purchasing tickets at the counters.

E-ticketing will attract no extra charges and tourists can buy tickets sitting from their home, office or hotel or on the go.

The facility will also come with information on foreign exchange conversion rates for the convenience of foreign tourists for pay money for tickets, he added.

Mr. Randeep said that guide fees, parking fee and any other additional facilities that tourists wish to avail at the palace other than entry tickets can be done through electronic payment.

Once online ticketing was introduced, the palace will become the second major tourist destination here after the Mysuru zoo to introduce cashless ticketing.

Mr. Randeep, however, said that counter sale of tickets at the palace will continue and online ticketing is only an added facility.

The e-ticketing system, launched four years ago at the Mysore zoo, had been getting good response with many people buying entry tickets online.

Payment for entry tickets and other services was available on www.mysorezoo.info

Paying service charge for battery-operated vehicles (for tours inside the zoo), cameras, luggage rack and parking, can also be done online.

Tourists can avail free Wi-Fi from December 23 with the BSNL establishing wireless internet hotspot.

Internet can be accessed for free inside the palace and in its vicinity within the fort. The Department of Tourism is launching the facility.

Tourists can access the advanced version of palace website, 360 degree virtual tour in palace website and nearest tourist palaces in Mysuru while on the tour of the palace, according to the board.