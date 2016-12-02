Tobacco products seized in Ballari, 20 cases filed

more-in

Tobacco products worth Rs. 30,000 were seized and 20 cases were filed for violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) in Toranagal police station limits in Sandur taluk on Thursday.

Spot fines were imposed on vendors of tobacco products and notices were issued to hoteliers, bars and restaurants, and theatres for not installing ‘no smoking’ signboards.

Apart from this, a campaign was also launched to create awareness among the public and schoolchildren about the ill-effects of consuming tobacco products and about COTPA. Elected representatives and officials, including John Kennedy, nodal officer, Yellappa Ghorpade, circle police inspector, Mohammed Rafi, sub-inspector, Torangal, participated in the awareness campaign.