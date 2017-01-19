Tiger caught in snare tranquilized, shifted to rescue centre

The tiger was sighted and caged at Bekkesodaluru village in the Ponnampet Forest Division in South Kodagu region on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Supplied Pic

Yet another tiger that had strayed from its habitat got stuck in a snare on Wednesday. Fortunately, the Forest Department swung into action, tranquilized the wildcat and shifted it to the Chamundi Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Koorgalli on the outskirts of Mysuru.

The tiger was sighted at Bekkesodaluru village in the Ponnampet Forest Division in South Kodagu region on Wednesday and the Forest Department was informed about it.

The tiger’s fore limb was caught in a snare that was laid to prevent wild boars from raiding agricultural fields.

It was struggling to extricate itself.

Conservator of Forests, Kodagu, Manoj Kumar, said the staff reached the spot and sighted the tiger among the bushes. They sought the assistance of veterinarians and Madan from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru, was summoned and he tranquilized the animal at around 4 p.m.

The PCCF (Wildilfe) B.G. Hosmath gave instructions for the rescued tiger to be shifted to the Animal Rescue Centre near Mysuru for treatment and observation before taking a final call on its release.

The tiger is around three to four years old and in good health. It is suspected to have wandered from the adjoining Nagarahole National Park and the Forest Department had alerted the local community about its presence a week ago. “The villagers were alert to its presence but noticed its condition only on Wednesday morning. We suspect the tiger may have been ensnared late on Tuesday night or early on Wednesday,” said Mr. Manoj Kumar.

Tiger population up

Meanwhile, sources said the authorities will convene a meeting of experts to conceive strategies to curb such incidents which is likely to increase in the days ahead due to increase in tiger population.

Nagarahole is spread over nearly 640 sq km and has nearly 80 to 100 tigers. In 2016-17, there have already been 13 new cubs added to the existing population and the national park will be replete with them if their population increases at the present rate.

It was only on Tuesday that a tiger, which had strayed from its habitat, was trapped near Gendathur close to Kabini backwaters and darted, but it died due to suspected overdose of chemicals.