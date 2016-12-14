Three arrested on the charge of robbery

more-in

An autorickshaw driver was allegedly robbed by three people who had been participating in the Datta Jayanti programme, near Handi village in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Tuesday morning.

The devotees, clad in saffron clothes, were on the way to Chikkamagaluru when they stopped Shafeek, the driver. They assaulted him and took away Rs. 15,000 from him.

The police said Shafeek, from Krishnapura near Gonibeedu in Mudigere taluk, suffered injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital in Chikkamagaluru town.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai told The Hindu that three accused had been taken in to custody. “The accused were riding on a bike and they got into an argument with the complainant with regard to overtaking. They later took away his cash,” the officer said.