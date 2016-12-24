Those in public life should know how to conduct themselves: Manju

more-in

Minister for Sericulture and Animal Husbandry A. Manju has said that if someone has evidence to prove the wrongdoings of politicians, then they should release it in the public. “Blackmailing any person in the name of video or any material is not acceptable. Similarly, those in public life should know how to conduct themselves,” he told presspersons at Doddahalli in Holenarasipur taluk after laying the foundation stone for a sheep and goat market on Friday.

Mr. Manju said that tackling drought is the priority of the State government.

The market for scientific sale of sheep and goat — funded by the Karnataka Sheep and Wool Development Corporation — will be set up in Doddahalli at a cost of Rs. 66 lakh.

“This is the first such market coming up in the State. Similar markets will be set up in different parts of the State. The State government has decided to encourage sheep rearing by setting up such markets,” he said.

M.A. Gopalaswamy, MLC, and others were present on the occasion.