This bureaucrat stands out from the crowd

While most the staff of the Excise Department are engaged in promoting and regulating liquor manufacturing and its sale, here is one official who stands out from the rest of the staff of the department.

S.H. Lingegowda, who is presently serving as an Excise Inspector at Maddur taluk in Mandya district, is on a mission to create awareness on the ill-effects of alcohol with an aim to make the State liquor-free.

Mr. Lingegowda, who began his padayatra from Basavakalyan in Bidar district on Wednesday under the banner “Kalyan Karnataka Padayatra Mattu Yoga Basava Prathisthan,” spoke to presspersons here on Thursday.

Mr. Lingegowda said that he has taken leave for two-and-a-half-months to travel across the State to create awareness against alcoholism.

Satyagraha

The Prathisthan also staged a one-day satyagraha near the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Thursday and intends to hold similar satyagrahas in other district headquarters.

Awareness campaigns, seminars, hunger strikes and satyagrahas will be conducted in all the districts to discuss about the ill-effects of consuming alcohol and how it was destroying families, he said.

Menace

Mr. Lingegowda said that he chose to undertake the awareness campaign as he strongly feels that alcohol menace was not only impacting the financial health of many families, but was also destroying social and cultural values and leading to degeneration of moral values among the youth.

“It is the prime responsibility of the government to ban alcohol consumption to maintain peace and order in society,” he added. To a question, Mr. Lingegowda said that he selected Basavakalyan as the venue to launch the awareness campaign as the town is famous for social reformers who fought against social evils in the 12th century.