This Koppal farmer finds cultivation of Sugandaraja lucrative

Daval Sab, a farmer, who has leased land in Belur village of Koppal taluk, has shown the way for others that cultivating Sugandaraja (Tuberose/Rajanigandha) flowers can indeed be lucrative.

In a half-acre plot, Mr. Sab has been able to harvest about 15 to 20 kg of flowers daily that fetches him about Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,000 in the local market.

“I had cultivated Sugandaraja on a three-and-a-half acre leased plot. This year — owing to poor rain and groundwater depletion — the only borewell I had went dry affecting my crops on three acres. To ensure that I did not suffer a huge loss, I managed to protect a half-acre plot by sharing water from my neighbours field... this came to my rescue,” Mr. Sab told The Hindu. The flower, known for its fragrance, is very much in demand for preparing garlands and also during the festival seasons.

Flowering starts eight months after planting of the bulbs. The cost of cultivation is low compared to other floriculture crops as there is minimum spraying of pesticides and use of organic manure.

“If one follows the guidance of the experts in horti clinics, one can easily earn handsomely,” he said and added that he was planning to sink another borewell and adopt drip irrigation system on the entire three acres this year with the help of and assistance from the Horticulture Department.

Vamanamurthy, Sub-Matter Specialist in the Horti Clinic, said that the yield, if properly maintained, will last three to five years.

To popularise floriculture, the Horticulture Department has taken up a lot of activities explaining about the schemes available to farmers, including subsidy and other benefits. The response from farmers has been positive, he said.

For details and advice, Mr. Vamanamurthy can be contacted on Ph: 9482672039.