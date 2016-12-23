There is no definite plan totackle drought, says CPI(M)

more-in

The Congress government was totally unprepared to handle the severe drought facing the State, according to G.V. Sriram Reddy, general secretary, State unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Speaking to presspersons here on Thursday, Mr. Sriram Reddy said that the State government was only issuing statements and had not chalked out a definite plan of action to tackle drought and come to the rescue of farmers and people.

“Enquiries made with Deputy Commissioners reveal that the government had released meagre funds compared to the severity of the drought condition prevailing in the State. Crop loss was huge for the second year in succession and no steps were being taken to give compensation.

Works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act are not being taken up leaving the rural people languishing,” he said.

He also criticised the NDA government for demonetising currency only to cover up its failures on the economic front and causing a lot of inconvenience to the common man.

“It is very clear, going by the wavering decisions being taken by the Union government, that it was not prepared with regard to demonetisation. If its decision had been right, it would not have changed the rules often,” he said.

As a result of inaction of the State government, the working class, especially those depending on daily wages, are the worst effected.

For, they are neither able to get work nor migrate because work was not being taken up under MGNREGA. In view of demonetisation, they were unable to get wages due to cash crunch, he said.

U. Basavaraj and Satyababu were among the party leaders present.