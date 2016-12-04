Theatres in Mysuru told to take down film posters

Film posters continue to be displayed on public property near the suburban bus stand in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM ;M_A_SRIRAM -

Cracking the whip on those disfiguring public spaces, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has banned the display of film posters and advertisement bills on walls and other public property.

In an effort to ensure Mysuru retains the ‘cleanest city’ tag, the corporation has threatened to invoke provisions of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981, against wrongdoers.

Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa said the civic body has already issued notices to movie theatres in the city to desist from unlawfully displaying film posters in public spaces. Though the theatre owners have argued that the posters are being pasted by film distributors, Mr. Bhyrappa said MCC will be holding the owners responsible as the posters bear the name of the theatre, not the distributor.

The representative of a movie theatre said the posters are pasted by those employed by distributors. “They paste them late at night or early in the morning. The theatres have no role in it.”

The theatre owners will now have to respond to the civic body’s notice by identifying the distributors.

‘Use media to advertise’

Mr. Bhyrappa said films can be publicised through the print and electronic media. “We will not allow them to disfigure walls and public property,” he said, appealing to the public to notify the civic body if they come across film posters and advertisement bills.

MCC has also cautioned various organisations, educational and training institutes, IT companies, private companies, religious and other institutions against putting up their advertisement material on walls or other property, be it public or private, such as electricity cables and medians.

“Offenders will be booked under Section 3 of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981, which entails six months in jail, a fine of Rs. 1,000 or both,” the Mayor said.

He said MCC is implementing a number of programmes to ensure Mysuru retains the cleanest city tag, but the illegal display of posters and bills has become an eyesore and has put paid to the civic body’s efforts. The corporation has already discontinued the practice of issuing licence for advertisement hoardings and also made flex boards illegal a few months ago.