The race is down to social service for BJP ticket aspirants here

going all out: Water being supplied for free through a tanker provided by Preetham Gowda, BJP ticket aspirant, in Hassan. | Photo Credit: By Special Arrangement

Though the State Assembly elections is more than a year away in 2018, there is stiff competition among BJP ticket aspirants in Hassan.

Two such prominent aspirants — Preetham Gowda and Agile Yogish — have begun efforts to impress the party high-command. They are rendering social service, particularly by providing drinking water for the needy.

Mr. Gowda, a B.E. graduate, introduced garbage collection vehicles and water tankers in 2013. As many as 10 vehicles lift garbage in different localities, while six water tankers provide water on a phone call, free of cost.

Now, Mr. Yogish has begun a similar exercise. He is investing up to ₹1 crore to supply bottled water at a cost of ₹5 for 20 litres in the city. He has set up a water purifying unit on his land in Mavinahalli near Hassan.

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa was scheduled to inaugurate the unit on Wednesday. However, his visit was cancelled last minute.

Both the contenders have declared themselves as aspirants for BJP ticket.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Gowda said, “I am into social service for the last three years. I resigned from my job in a reputed company, where I held a senior position. I spent my savings on garbage collection in Vidya Nagar. Gradually, I extended it to other localities. Now, 10 auto-tippers pick garbage in the localities where the Hassan CMC does not collect it. Besides, six water tankers provide water to the poor,” he said. “I am confident of getting party ticket, no matter who jumps into the fray. Many people may take up social service as the elections are nearing, but I have been into this for a longer time,” he said.

Mr. Yogish wants to set up units with water storage facility up to 2,000 litres in all 35 wards of the city, besides rural areas on the outskirts. “We will purify water and supply it to the local storage units. Our intention is to provide potable water at low cost,” he said.

On the elections, he said, “Yes, I am a contender for BJP ticket, but this is part of my social service.”