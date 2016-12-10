The Hindu Young World Painting Competition tomorrow

more-in

It is that time of the year again for children to showcase their creativity and their imagination skills at the regional finals of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition, to be held at Dr. R.B. Patil Mahesh PU College at Priyadarshini Colony, Akshay Park, on Gokul Road here on Sunday.

The competition will be held in two categories — junior (from class 4 to 6) and senior (from class 7 to 9). Over 400 students are expected to participate in both the categories of the annual event.

The competition will be held between 10 a.m. and noon and students have to report at the venue by 9.30 a.m.

Drawing sheets will be provided and all other painting material have to be brought by the participants. Students are requested to avoid use of sketch and marker pens. The topic for both the junior and seniors categories will be announced on the spot.

Winners in each category would receive trophies and certificates, while consolation prize winners will receive medals and certificates. Director of Dharwad Rangayana Prakash Garud will be chief guest for the prize distribution ceremony. He will address the participants. All participants will receive participation certificates.

For details call Appanna Metri Ph: 9449281773.