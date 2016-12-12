Tension in Kamalapur

more-in

Kamalapur town, adjacent to Hampi, was under the grip of tension for some time on Monday when a group belonging to a community opposed the deviation of route of a procession being taken out by people of another community.

According to information reaching the district headquarters, the group took exception to police allowing the procession on a new route. They also sought to know why restrictions were imposed on only one community from taking out a procession in front of the place of worship of another community.

A police official had to use all his wits to convince the group stating that the permission was given by Tahsildar and requested them to maintain peace, after which the group withdrew. However, they took exception to police registering cases under section 107 of Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) against those who had opposed celebration of Tipu Jayanti recently.