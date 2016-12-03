Karnataka

Tanvir Sait episode triggers stalemate

The episode over Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait allegedly watching ‘objectionable content’ during Tipu Jayanti celebrations led to a stalemate in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, resulting in adjournment of the House for a day.

BJP members commenced a dharna in the well of the House demanding the Minister’s resignation on moral grounds.

Law Minister T.B. Jayachandra referred to the party’s views on Tipu Jayanti and said: “Let us decide who is speaking about moral grounds? BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa looked exactly like Tipu when he posed with a turban and sword some time ago, and Jagadish Shettar (Leader of the Opposition) wrote a foreword for a book on Tipu Sultan. Now tell us who is politicising the issue, and why is there a change in stance?”

As the slogan-shouting continued, senior member Kimmane Ratnakar, who was in the chair, adjourned the House for the day.

