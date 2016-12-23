TV channels restrained from airing ‘false’ content against Karnataka MLA

more-in

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday restrained 10 private Kannada television channels from telecasting “untrue or false news” purportedly linking J.T. Patil, Congress MLA for Bilgi Assembly constituency, to “any sex scandal.”

Justice Ashok B. Hinchigeri passed the interim order on a petition filed by Mr. Patil, who claimed that one of the Kannada channels had aired a news ticker indicating that the leader of an Opposition party had a CD against him.

The MLA knocked on the doors of the High Court after a city civil and sessions court refused to grant temporary injunction against the channels from telecasting contents while stating that he could seek damages if any channel telecast defamatory or vexatious contents against him.

Mr. Patil’s counsel contended that the petitioner’s reputation would be damaged, both at his home as well as in the constituency, if the channels were allowed to air any such contents said to be in their possession.

Even if the contents, which were said to be in the possession of channels, were found to be morphed in a trial after several years, the clock could not be put back and the loss of petitioner’s reputation could not be compensated, counsel claimed.