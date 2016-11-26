TUCI organises dharna outside Suvarna Soudha

more-in

The Trade Union Centre of India (TUCI), Karnataka unit, criticised the Labour Minister for failing to protect and safeguard the workers in various industries.

The TUCI organised a dharna of workers of the Jindal plant at Toranagallu in Ballari district; Tata Marcopolo Motors Private Ltd., Dharwad; and AEQUS Pvt. Ltd. (SEZ), Hattargi in Belagavi district, at the designated venue of the protests facilitated by the district administration, outside the Suvarna Soudha. They demanded suitable action against the management of these companies for harassing the workers and acting in violation of labour laws under the very nose of the government.

TUCI State president R. Manasayya and secretary K.B. Gonal addressed the workers and said the three companies had not only suspended and terminated services of some of the workers and their union leaders for questioning unfair practices and forming a workers’ union, but also used force to suppress the workers’ voice against injustices.

The TUCI submitted a memorandum to the government .