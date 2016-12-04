Symbiosis alumni come out in support of professor

more-in

Over 160 alumni members of Symbiosis School of Media and Communication, Bangalore (SSMC-B), have written an open letter about professor Vikram Sampath, whose reputation, according to the former students, the management was trying to malign.

The alumni from the 2014-2016 and 2013-2015 batches who claim to have known the professor said that he was someone who tried to reform the system. In a post, Sampath had voiced the anguish of countless alumni and students of the institute.

In response, the management of the institution had alleged in the media that he was never regular on campus since he took charge in August 2015 and also raised various other allegations.

However, the students claim that the institution was trying to pass the buck. They claim that the administration was in the know of allegations of bad administration under the previous director and also of a molestation issue which was raised by the alumni through representations and complaints. “But they failed to take cognizance,” states the letter.

Hence, the students, who have been impressed by Mr. Sampath’s move to expose the institution, have pointed out various grievances pertaining to various aspects including infrastructure, sexual harassment, and placement, among others.

The students have warned prospective students to think twice before choosing to join the institute.