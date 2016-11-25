Swarajyadaata in Dharwad tomorrow

A scene from the Kannada play, Swarajyadaata, which will be staged in Dharwad on Saturday.

Theatre enthusiasts residing in and around Dharwad will have a chance to watch the Kannada stage adaptation of Mahatma Gandhiji’s Hind Swaraj on Saturday.

The play, Swarajyadaata, is based on Mahatma Gandhiji’s Hind Swaraj, which deals with the concept of Indian Home Rule by which Gandhiji meant Swaraj.

The book elaborates the concept of Hindustan and Swaraj, the problems of India and the indigenous solutions required for an independent India.

Theatre person Prasanna has written the play, Swarajyadaata, and has also directed it.

The play will be staged at the auditorium of Karnataka Vidyavardhak Sangh in Dharwad on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The theatre troupe, Rangavalli, from Mysuru will be staging the play in Dharwad. For details, contact Ph: 9448386622, 7019792585 or 9448022950.