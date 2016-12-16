Suspended Karnataka bureaucrat in CBI custody

more-in

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths questioned suspended bureaucrat S.C. Jayachandra after obtaining a body warrant on Friday.

The suspended officer of the Karnataka Public Works Department was under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate — on charges of money-laundering — and was granted interim bail by a CBI Special Court on Thursday. However, as he failed to fulfil the conditions of the bail, he continued to remain in judicial custody till Friday.

In the interim, the CBI, which had booked him under the Prevention of Corruption Act on December 3, obtained a body warrant.

On Friday, sleuths were granted custody by the CBI special court for the next five days.

Nayak’s property raided

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials raided the residence and offices in search of documents relating to suspended Special Land Acquisition Officer L. Bheema Nayak, named by his driver in a suicide note as having more than Rs. 100 crore disproportionate assets.

Officials believed he owned assets worth over Rs. 1.22 crore.