Supporting bandh, govt. cancels legislature session on Monday

As the entire Opposition in the country has decided to observe November 28 as ‘All India Protest Day’ to oppose the withdrawal of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes by the Union government, the Karnataka government has decided not to hold the legislature session on Monday.

To compensate the day’s loss, it has decided to extend the session for a day, from December 2 to 3.

Emerging out of a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), here Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said there is no legislature session on Monday as the government has to deploy 3,000 police, who were posted here from different parts of the district, to be re-deployed to different districts to maintain law and order on the bandh day (November 28).

The Opposition BJP walked out of the meeting opposing the government’s decision to extend support to the bandh and not to hold the session on Monday.

“The government is betraying the people of north Karnataka by not holding the session on Monday. This is clearly indicates that the ruling Congress party is supporting the bandh against demonetisation,” Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar said.

Mr. Jayachandra said to compensate loss of Monday’s session, it was decided to hold the session on December 3 (Saturday). Earlier, it was decided to hold the session till December 2.