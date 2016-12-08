Suicide case: CM promises action if evidence is found

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said the State government will take action against the KAS officer, if his role was found in the suicide of K.C. Ramesh, a driver attached to the Revenue Department.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told presspersons here on Thursday that the police had already registered a case based on the complaint filed by the driver’s brother. “The police will investigate the case and if evidences were found against the officer, the government will take action against him.”

Ramesh, who committed suicide in Maddur on Tuesday, had left a death-note accusing the KAS-rank officer L. Bheema Nayak and his driver Mohammed of being responsible for his death. He had also stated that the officer helped former Minister G. Janardhana Reddy convert Rs.25 crore in old currency into new notes.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was in Chikkamagaluru to unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and lay the foundation stone for the office of Congress party in the city.