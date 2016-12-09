Sugar factory contemplating lease deal with private company

more-in

The board of management of the Naranja Sahakari Sakkare Karakhane (NSSK), the loss-making sugar factory, is considering transferring its functioning to a private company under a lease agreement.

A resolution in this regard has been passed by the general body and sent to the State government. “We are doing this in the interest of farmers who are our shareholders,” Umakanth Nagamarapalli, president of the board, told The Hindu. “We have accumulated losses of around Rs. 304 crore, while the total value of our assets is about half that amount. Leasing out the factory to a private entity is better than closing it. There are no better options. We have requested the State government to look for a company that can manage the factory well and continue buying sugarcane from farmers.”

Officials of the departments of Cooperation and Sugar are expected to see through the transition procession if the government approves of the board’s request.

“I know that once private parties take over, the board of management will lose its powers. I will no longer be the president. But then, there are no prestige issues involved in this. All we want is to help farmers in the district,” Mr. Nagamarapalli said.

His concerns are understandable. His father, the late former Minister Gurupadappa Nagamarapalli, was instrumental in starting the factory. He not only raised share capital but also successfully lobbied with successive governments and lending agencies like Apex Bank to keep the factory going.

However, the factory has suffered an average annual loss of Rs. 20 crore in the past 15 years.

Some farmers leaders like Siddappa Metre blame “unprofessional management practices, politicised decision-making and favouritism” for the losses.

The move means NSSK may join the expanding list of factories in the cooperative sector being handed over to private companies. Eight of 20 factories in the cooperative sector have been leased out to private companies in the last 25 years. Among the State’s sugar factories, two are in the public sector and 35 in the private sector. Only 12 are active in the cooperative sector as six have been closed, say Cooperation Department officials.

Gurunath Jantikar, president of the Karnataka State Souharda Federal Cooperative, is opposed to the move. All efforts should be made to keep the factory in the cooperative sector as private managements usually focus only on profits and tend to neglect farmers, he said.