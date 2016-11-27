Students in Koppal launch postcard campaign

more-in

“Dear parents, not having a toilet of our own has forced us to defecate in the open, which has been causing a lot of embarrassment. In order to protect our health and also that of others, having a toilet is necessary. I appeal to you both to immediately apply with all relevant documents at the local gram panchayat office, for the construction of a toilet in our house. This will save all of us from embarrassment and also protect the family’s honour and maintain the health and hygiene in the village.”

This is the gist of the letter written by Anusha, a student in the government primary school in Koppal district.

Like her, a large number of students, who do not have toilets in their houses, have also been writing letters as part of a movement to make the district open defecation-free.

The movement began on November 19 and the day is now being observed as ‘World Toilet Day’.

Other initiatives

The postcard campaign is yet another innovative initiative taken up in the district. Prior to this, elected representatives, particularly Janardhan Huligi, former president, Koppal Zilla Panchayat, launched a ‘whistling’ campaign to deter people from defecating in the open and appealing to them to get a toilet constructed.

Later, K. Srinivas, president of Sriramnagar Gram Panchayat in Gangavati taluk, literally prostrated before the public appealing for the construction of toilets.

Recently, Mallamma, a high school student, launched a hunger strike to force her parents to get a toilet constructed in the house. Her act not only caught the attention of the senior officials of the district but also that of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made a mention of it in his programme ‘Mann ki baat’.

“We wanted children, whom we consider as our champions and as future citizens, to contribute to the cause, which is ultimately for their own benefit in the future, by writing letters to their parents to get toilets constructed. Teachers motivated them by giving them detailed explanations on the need to have a toilet to protect one’s health and also that of the public. Moreover, children writing letters to their parents will have a big impact on achieving the goal,” R. Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer, Koppal Zilla Panchayat, told The Hindu.

Assessment

Mr. Ramachandran added that from December, an assessment of the impact of the campaign would be undertaken to know how many work orders were generated for the construction of toilets.

“Our focus is on the construction of toilets and also the sustainable use of the same with an aim to make the district open defecation-free by December 2017,” he said.