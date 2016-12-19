Students, NSS, local organisations clean up Kelageri tank-bed

more-in

Over 100 students of Government College, NSS unit, and local organisations took part in a ‘shramdaan’ to clean the century-old Kelageri tank-bed here on on Saturday.

This programme was launched to protect the water body from getting more polluted and to create awareness on not dumping waste in it.

It was jointly organised by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Hubballi-Dharwad Nagarika Parisara Samiti, NSS Unit, Nirat Seva Society and Government P.U. College near R.N. Shetty stadium.

The cleanliness drive began at 8.00 a.m. and went on till noon. The volunteers collected plastic bags and other waste materials dumped on the tank-bed and also plucked out unwanted creepers which was hazardous for aquatic life.

KSPCB Regional Officer Vijaykumar Khadakbhavi said, “People must conserve water bodies from getting more polluted. Hundreds of tanks have been damaged only because of lack of awareness about pollution. The building of Kelgeri tank required a huge sum of money. However, morning and evening walkers can often be seen discarding waste, plastic bags and food items at the tank site.”

Mr. Khadakbhavi also appealed to the people to join hands with local organisations working to protect the environment .

Bird sanctuary

Environmentalist Shankar Kumbi said Kelageri tank was constructed by Sir M. Visveswaraya in 1911 and has been a lifeline for farmers in Kelageri village. The district administration and HDMC should plant fruit trees and flowering plants so that more migratory birds get attracted to the tank. A small bird sanctuary could also be set up here, Mr. Kumbi said.