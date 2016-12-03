Stop toll on NICE Road, order CBI probe: House panel

more-in

The report of the House Committee of the Karnataka legislature, which strongly indicts Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), the promoter of the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project, for violation of the Framework Agreement, was finally tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

Apart from recommending a probe by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and Central Vigilance Commission into irregularities in execution of the project, the panel has also recommended a stop to toll collection on NICE Road.