Stop portraying us as quacks: AYUSH doctors

Taking exception to reports and programmes on the electronic media allegedly portraying AYUSH doctors as quacks, the State unit of the AYUSH Federation of India (AFI) recently said these doctors were qualified and registered.

Addressing reporters, unit president N.A. Magadu, general secretary Mahaveer Haveri, RGUHS senate members Shrinivas Bannigol and others clarified that the federation supports taking action against quacks.

Framing curricula

Speaking about the framing of the curricula of AYUSH courses and the rules and regulations governing AYUSH practitioners, Mr. Magadum said the curricula is designed and approved by Central councils of medical education. The doctors are allowed to practice only after registering with the competent authorities at the State level. “And as per the curricula, they get training in allopathy as well as their respective systems of medicine,” he said.

Dr. Magadum said that in 12 States, AYUSH doctors are permitted to prescribe allopathic medicines as per Section 2ee (iii) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. “The Karnataka government too has decided to permit AYUSH doctors to prescribe allopathy medicines after giving them due training and deputing them to primary health centres in villages. This being the case, it is wrong to project them as quacks. We are hurt by the way the community is being portrayed,” he said.

Dr. Haveri pointed out that already AYUSH doctors are being utilised under the programmes of the National Rural Health Mission.

Better reach

Dr. Bannigol said AYUSH doctors are serving people in places where doctors with MBBS have never practised, where the government has failed to expand its healthcare network. They said they would urge the State government to include AFI office-bearers in the district- and taluk-level vigilance committees constituted to keep a check on quacks.