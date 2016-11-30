Stop giving us free rice, farmer tells Minister

more-in

It was a hectic day for Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa and Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister R.V. Deshpande who visited activists of various organisations who were staging protests in support of their demands at Suvarna Gardens outside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here on Wednesday.

A remark by Mr. Deshpande boomeranged, when a visually-impaired protester associated with the Dhangar Gouli Samaj objected to it. Mr. Deshpande told the samaj members, a majority of whom were from his home district Uttara Kannada, “I wanted to arrange lunch for you all. But, I was informed that you have come along with your ‘roti’. It’s good, you saved my money.” However, Nanu Patil, a visually-impaired man from Dandeli, who has a Ph.D. from Goa University, responded to it saying, “Sir, you might have lost a lot of money because of the latest ‘surgical operation’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We did not want to cause you more loss.” Those present there burst into peals of laughter. Not far away from the spot, Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa too faced a similar reaction from a farmer. When Mr. Thimmappa was emphatically advising them to take advantage of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act instead of migrating to towns and cities and wasting time sipping tea and coffee in stalls, a farmer stood up and said, “Sir, your government has asked us not to work by giving us free rice. First stop distributing free rice.” As some protesters laughed out loud, others silenced the farmer viewing his remark as an embarrassment to the Minister.