Sticks in hand, they shoo away open defecators

hygiene squad: The women work between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. daily, in Jamkhandi taluk of Bagalkot district. | Photo Credit: special arrangements

Armed with sticks and flashlights, the duty of two women starts before dawn when people go to relieve themselves in fields or by the roadside.

The two women, Krishnawwa Parvatnavar and Bhagewwa Kamble, target the persons carrying water-filled pots.

As soon as they locate one, they instruct the person to go back and use the public or individual toilet.

While there have been efforts of this kind in villages in the past, what marks this drive at Sasalatti Gram Panchayat in Jamkhandi taluk of the district is that they are formally appointed by the GP. Baramu Ullagaddi, the GP president, says: “From the government to the NGO, all are making every effort to spread awareness on the ill-effects of open defecation, yet we have not achieved the desired result. So we decided to try out this method.” Each woman is paid Rs. 3,000 a month as honorarium using the GP funds.

The women work between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. daily. They try to convince and encourage the people going for open defecation to either use individual or public toilet constructed by the GP.

The two women say they are happy to do this work and insist that it is not embarrassing. “The objective is good and we are contributing to it happily,” said Ms. Parvatnavar.

Why are women deployed for this job and not men? Mr. Ullagaddi said that women are better at convincing. “Men do not like to confront women on duty. Also women can convince their female counterparts far more comfortably,” he said.