Steel flyover: Minister took Rs. 500 crore bribe from contractors, alleges Yeddyurappa

Bharatiya Janata Party State president and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa on Tuesday alleged that a Minister in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet had taken a bribe of Rs. 500 crore from the contractors of the proposed steel flyover project in Bengaluru.

The contractors had admitted before an investigation agency to having bribed the Minister, Mr. Yeddyurappa told presspersons here.

“The steel bridge project has been proposed by the State government only to make money out of it. According to the information I have received, contractors have admitted before an investigation agency of having given Rs. 500 crore to a Minister in the Cabinet. This will come out in the next 15 days,” he said.

When asked to name the investigation agency, Mr. Yeddyurappa said it would be made known to the public soon.

The Congress government in the State was engaged in looting the treasury, and Ministers have got kickbacks in the name of projects, he alleged. “The contractors of Yettinahole project had also admitted to bribing Ministers. So far, the project has not got clearances from the authorities concerned, but, the government has already released huge sums of money for its implementation. These issues will come up in the next few days, forcing the government to fall,” he claimed.

Earlier, addressing BJP workers, Mr. Yeddyurappa said the former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad would soon join the BJP. He made it clear that the party had not yet finalised candidates for any Assembly constituency. “We have received instructions from the party high-command that a survey would be conducted six months ahead of the polls to take the public opinion about candidature. Based on the public opinion, the party will finalise its candidates,” he added.