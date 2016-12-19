State to have cyber squads in all districts

more-in

Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday said that his department has proposed the setting up of cyber squads across the State to deal with cyber crimes.

Besides the State’s IT Capital Bengaluru, the squads will be set up in all districts to professionally handle cyber crimes and related offences.

Speaking at the inauguration of 60th All-India Police Duty Meet (AIPDM) at the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) here, Mr. Parameshwara said Karnataka was the first State in the country to establish a cyber police station in Bengaluru.

Mr. Parameshwara said sharing of intelligence plays a pivotal role in catching a culprit. “When I had met the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh recently, I had requested him for greater intelligence sharing with the States on key intelligence inputs related to various issues, for instance inputs on sleeper cells for nabbing terror modules.”

Calling the Internet a ‘doubled-edged’ sword, the Home Minister said every area of policing had seen development with the advent of Internet and growth in technology. “Bank accounts are being hacked and money is being siphoned off. Cyber crime is a big and growing challenge for the police,” he said.