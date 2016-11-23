State plans airstrips in four districts

more-in

Kalaburagi airport to be operational in a year from now

To improve the regional connectivity, the State government has decided to develop airstrips in Vijayapura, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and Chickmagaluru districts.

Disclosing this while replying to BJP member Govind Karjol in the Assembly on Wednesday, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development R.V. Deshpande said such a decision had been taken to ensure all the regions get air connectivity.

Pointing out that an airstrip has been planned in Vijayapura even though the work on a full-fledged airport is going on there, the minister said such a decision has been taken as the ongoing work on the airport was getting delayed.

Responding to the concerns of the elected representatives from northern region on the inordinate delay in completion of the Vijayapura airport project which began in 2007, Mr. Deshpande pointed out that the uneven land acquired for the airport was the main reason for the delay. After the developer left the project unable to cope with the uneven land, the State had requested the Airports Authority of India to execute the project and offered to provide Rs. 50 crore for levelling the land. However, despite repeated requests, the Centre had not responded, he said.

Now, the State had again requested the Centre to develop Vijayapura airport under its new scheme for development of small airports, he noted.

He welcomed t he suggestion of Speaker K. B. Koliwad to meet the Union Minister concerned along with leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar to take forward the proposal regarding Vijayapura airport.

He also announced that Kalaburagi airport would become operational in about a year from now. Pointing out that the norm of not allowing another airport within the radius of 150 kms from Hyderabad airport had come in the way of executing the Bidar airport project, the minister said the Hyderabad airport project promoters had agreed to hold consultations in this regard with the state government in a bid to find a solution.