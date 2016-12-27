State-level assessment test for students in classes 4 and 6

more-in

In a first-of-its-kind assessment, the State government will analyse the quality of education in government and aided schools through a uniform test for students of classes 4 and 6.

The test, to be held in March 2017, will gauge the writing and dictation skills of the students, which will help the government understand learning outcomes. This will replace Summative Assessment II, which is part of the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) that is so far being conducted at the school level. The evaluation will, however, be held at the block level.

Class 4 students will have to take the test for environmental science, mathematics, first language, and English, while class 6 students will take the test in three languages, science, mathematics, and social sciences. “Students will not be detained if they do not score well in this test,” clarified Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait.

The purpose of the test is not to pull up the child, but to make teachers more responsible for learning outcomes, he said. Ajay Seth, Principal Secretary of the department, said the assessment would help in organising supplementary teaching for children who are in need of it.