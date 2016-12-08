State-level Brahmin meetin Belagavi from Sunday

more-in

The Akhil Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha will hold a two-day State-level conference at Gayatri Nagar in Belagavi from Sunday.

In a release, Mahasabha and Congress leader Deepak Chinchore said that this was the ninth annual conference of the Mahasabha and that it was for the first time that the Mahasabha was holding a State-level convention in this part of the State. The focus would be to foster more unity and integrity among Brahmin communities and provide a common platform to achieve social and political empowerment.

Technical sessions on issues concerning the community, youth, women and other topics would be held.

Heads of various religious mutts would guide the participants.