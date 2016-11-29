State keen to raise cap on quota to 70 per cent

more-in

Caste census report likely to be submitted in Dec. or Jan.

Steps will be initiated to increase the cap on reservation from the present 50 per cent to 70 per cent, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

He said the report of the socio-economic and educational census, conducted by the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, was expected to be submitted in December or January and soon after that the process of increasing the reservation cap will begin.

Population size

The measure was being planned to ensure proportionate reservation to different deprived communities in tune with their population size, based on the data to be furnished by the census report, he said, while replying to a call attention notice by Congress members, including V. S. Ugrappa.

He said efforts would be made to bring this proposal before the State legislature during the next session itself.

Citing the legal issues involved, he said that on several occasions, the apex court had asked the governments if there was a basis for deciding the quantum of reservation to different deprived communities as there was no data on their population size as well as their socio-economic and educational status.

“To address this, our government ordered census, which would help decide the proportionate reservation for the deprived communities,” he said.

He said the government would also study Tamil Nadu government’s model, which had already increased the reservation to 69 per cent.

“Since the amendment needed the approval of the Union government, I urge the Opposition BJP to take up the matter with the Centre,” he said. During the discussion, Mr. Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of opposing the system of delivering social justice through reservation.

“The RSS and BJP have been opposing reservation, but now, since they need the votes of the oppressed classes, they have no choice but to favour reservation,” he said. This evoked sharp response from Leader of the Opposition in the Council K.S. Eshwarappa.