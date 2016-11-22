State has 283 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh: Home Minister

more-in

Home Minister G. Parameshwara told the Legislative Assembly that 283 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were staying in different parts of the State, and district-level task forces had been constituted to find them.

Replying to BJP member V. Sunil Kumar during the Question Hour, the Minister said steps were being taken to deport them.

According to him, Bengaluru accounted for the highest number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh at 197, followed by Mysuru city (25), Mandya (16), Bengaluru Urban district (14), Mysuru district (13) Ramanagaram (11), KGF (3), Shivamogga (2), and Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts (one each).

In all, there were 748 Bangladesh citizens residing in the State. However, only 283 were “illegal immigrants”, he said. It was mainly the responsibility of the Centre to curb the entry of such persons as it was an issue related to internal security of the country, he added.

Of the 283 illegal immigrants, 25 were involved in various incidents of crime and cases too had been booked against them, the Minister said.

The Opposition BJP members, however, insisted that the number was in thousands. They urged the government to ensure that such persons do not get access to ration cards and electors’ photo identity cards.