State govt. wants diversion of forest land to build district office complex in Bidar

The State government has requested the Forest department to convert forest land to build the district office complex in Bidar.

Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa said this in reply to a question by member Vijay Singh in the legislative council in Belagavi on Thursday.

The district administration has identified around 7.2 acre on a mountain in Mamankeri village. It has been declared as forest area. The district administration has requested the forest department to convert this land, so that construction can be taken up, the minister said.

A mini Vidhan Soudha or a taluk office complex would be built at a cost of Rs. 10 crore on 2.2 acres where the DC office stands now. The government has not specified the kind of land needed for building the district office complex, the minister said.