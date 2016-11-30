State govt. neglecting Kannada University: V-C

more-in

Mallika Ghanti, Vice-Chancellor, Kannada University, Hampi, has alleged that the government is neglecting the university while framing policies and programmes to protect the land, water and borders of the State.

She was interacting with littérateurs, protagonists of Kannada and thinkers at the ‘chintana manthana’ programme here on Wednesday. Ms. Ghanti was asked about the functioning of the university in the last 25 years and the efforts to prepare a blue print for the future of the university, which would soon celebrate its silver jubilee.

“The university has to spend around Rs. 1.2 lakh per student on studies and has been solely dependent on government grants. But, the grants of Rs. 58 crore, sanctioned when the university came into existence, is not adequate. Though we have brought it to the notice of the government, it has been of no use,”she said.

She pointed out that with the bureaucracy listing the university with other universities, its autonomy had been curtailed on the one hand and the prevailing political and social crisis had affected its functioning on the other. As a result, the university was facing shortage of human resources and it was coming in the way of research work.

The V-C said that paucity of funds had hit the publication wing and underlined the need for the government to earmark at least Rs. 100 crore in its budget for the purpose. “It is painful to go with a begging bowl at our own home. Therefore, Ham. Pa (Ham. Pa. Nagarajaiah) and Cham Pa (Chandrashekar Patil) should do ‘rampa’ to ensure that the government opens its eyes,” she said in a lighter vein.

Mr. Patil suggested that a delegation of littérateurs and thinkers should meet the Chief Minister to explain the current situation and prevail upon him to extend help to the university to protect the interest of Kannada. Panduranga Babu, Registrar, was present.