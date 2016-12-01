State government urged to revive Rashtrakavi award

more-in

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat has urged the State government to resume presenting the Rashtrakavi award.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Parishat State president Manu Baligar said that there were several poets who deserved to be honoured with the award.

“Several questions were raised on the award after the demise of poet G.S. Shivarudrappa. A committee was formed to look into the issues pertaining to the award. It, however, recommended no name for the award. We at the Parishat strongly feel that the award should be revived and another committee be formed to select the poets for the award,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of medium of instruction, Mr. Baligar strongly supported the demand for mother tongue as a medium of instruction at primary level.

“To make mother tongue as a medium of instruction at primary level, we need to amend the Constitution. Both the Union and State governments should pass a bill ... the Raichur Kannada Sahithya Sammelan is likely to make a resolution for such a Constitution amendment bill,” he said. Mr. Baligar said that a session on the issues of Gadinada Kannadigas will be added to the existing list of deliberative sessions planned during the Kannada Sahithya Sammelan. “We too feel that the issues of Kannadigas living in the State borders are very serious. A special session will be held. Writer Kum. Veerabhadrappa will preside over it. Another speaker will be chosen for presenting the issue,” he said. Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil, Sahithya Parishat district president Basavaprabhu Patil Bettadur, Sahithya Parishat functionaries J.L. Eeranna, Bheemanagowda Itagi, Mahantesh Maski, and others were present on the occasion.