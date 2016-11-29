State government announces list of holidays for 2017

more-in

The State government has announced a list of general holidays for 2017. All government offices, schools and colleges have been given leave on 22 general holidays.

The list does not included Mahaveer Jayanthi on April 9 and last day of Moharaom which falls on October 1, both Sundays.

If any of the holidays for the festivals of Muslim fraternity notified above does not fall on the date notified, the community fraternity in government service may be granted holidays on the date of observable.

Local holidays is declared for Kodagu district only on account of Tula Sankrama on October 17 and Huttari festival on December 4.

The Commissioner of Public Instructions would issue a separate list of holidays for the Education Department.

In addition to the general holidays, State Government employees may utilise any of the restricted holidays during the year 2017 not exceeding two days with prior permission from the authority who is authorised to sanction casual leave.

There are 17 restricted holidays in the year 2017, said a notification issued by the government here on Tuesday.