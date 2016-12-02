State facing power shortage of 800 to 1,200 MW: Energy Minister

more-in

Making it clear that the State was facing a power shortage of 800 to 1,200 MW, Energy Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday maintained that efforts were on to see through the summer period without load-shedding.

Replying to Janata Dal (S) member D.C. Thammanna during the question hour, the minister said the Energy Department had taken precautionary measures in the wake of power shortage. As part of these measures, efforts were being made to procure short-term power. Though the process had been set in motion to procure medium-term power, it had been put on hold as the power companies had quoted high tariff of nearly Rs. 5 a unit, he noted.

He said the annual energy consumption of the State had increased from 46,733.97 million units in 2013-14 to 49,165.36 million units to 2014-15 and then to 50,821.04 million units in 2015-16.